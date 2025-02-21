MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.25. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 464 shares.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

