Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.02. 1,133,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 248,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Power Metals Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.27 million, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

