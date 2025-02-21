Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Up 10% – What’s Next?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 1,049,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,093,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.76.

Get Bluebird Merchant Ventures alerts:

Insider Activity at Bluebird Merchant Ventures

In other Bluebird Merchant Ventures news, insider Aidan Bishop bought 1,000,000 shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,671.06). 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.