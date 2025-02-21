Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 28,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 96,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

