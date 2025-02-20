United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 25237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

