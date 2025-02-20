Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.98. 68,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 158,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 586.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 64,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

