Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Financial Analysis

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Sanara MedTech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $78.06 million 3.95 -$4.30 million ($0.99) -35.67

Anteris Technologies Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anteris Technologies Global and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.52%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -10.71% -19.86% -10.91%

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats Sanara MedTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.