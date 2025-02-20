Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $110.11. 3,140,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,103,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 69.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,180 shares of company stock worth $20,997,311. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

