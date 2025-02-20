JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $278.83 and last traded at $278.24. 2,049,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,102,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $746.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

