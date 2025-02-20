Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $599.00 and last traded at $596.42. Approximately 355,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,707,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.88.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.