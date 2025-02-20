Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $224.30 and last traded at $227.54. Approximately 9,830,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 27,900,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,970,000 after acquiring an additional 183,474 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.