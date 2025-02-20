Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 70254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.
Metsera Trading Down 0.7 %
About Metsera
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
