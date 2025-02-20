Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,609.70. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 1,315,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,798,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after buying an additional 500,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,203,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after buying an additional 1,015,007 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

