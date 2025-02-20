Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) COO Sells $1,153,069.05 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 140,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMJB. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

