Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) COO Sells $1,153,069.05 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 140,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
