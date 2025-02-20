Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 50477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $3,451,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.