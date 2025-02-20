Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 162,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 320,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Qudian Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qudian
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.