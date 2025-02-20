Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 162,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 320,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Qudian by 609.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Qudian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 368,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

