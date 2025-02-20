Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s Why

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 129.10 ($1.64). 23,878,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average session volume of 2,096,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

About Serica Energy

The stock has a market cap of £643.63 million, a PE ratio of -90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

