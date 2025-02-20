Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,028,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,826 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $16.54.

PONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

