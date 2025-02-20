Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Robert Bartlein Purchases 1,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,876 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,668.80. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,325. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CWBC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

