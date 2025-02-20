Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 1,391 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.92. 3,819,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,302. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.