Dwight A. Merriman Sells 885 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
MDB stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,928. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $459.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.25.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.