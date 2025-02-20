Dwight A. Merriman Sells 885 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MDB stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,928. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $459.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.25.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

