Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 8,012 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,744,802 shares in the company, valued at $81,940,005.16. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $75,445.35.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $112,264.92.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $92,516.16.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $87,315.92.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,165.63.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80.
EverCommerce Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.