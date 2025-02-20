Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 8,012 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,744,802 shares in the company, valued at $81,940,005.16. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $92,516.16.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $87,315.92.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,165.63.

On Thursday, January 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80.

EverCommerce Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

