Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 6,134,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

