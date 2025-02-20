Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,668. The trade was a 12.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $339,696.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $324,324.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $307,818.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,315.00.

IBEX Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $340.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 386.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 114.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IBEX by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in IBEX by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

