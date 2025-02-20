W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 3.33.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AR
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.