W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Creative Planning increased its position in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,060,000 after purchasing an additional 464,970 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AR

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.