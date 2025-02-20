Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $33.16. 29,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,985,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. The trade was a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.