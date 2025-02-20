Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$193.59 and last traded at C$193.59, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$190.00.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$168.38.
Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.
Insider Activity at Economic Investment Trust
About Economic Investment Trust
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
