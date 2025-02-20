Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.090-1.190 EPS.
NYSE:SEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
