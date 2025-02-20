“M-Tron Industries Announces Leadership Changes, Strategic Initiatives, and Upcoming Financial Results Release Date”

Delaware-based M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) has announced updates concerning its strategic initiatives, leadership changes, and financial results.

A press release issued on February 20, 2025, stated that the company plans to announce the preliminary estimated financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The announcement is set to be made on February 26, 2025.

Apart from the upcoming financial results, M-Tron also announced leadership changes and updates to its strategic initiatives. The details of these changes, however, were not specified in this particular release.

On the same date, M-Tron released a second statement announcing an offering of subscription rights to its shareholders.

Both press releases were presented as exhibits to the company’s Form 8-K report, which was issued to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The information furnished under the report, including the press releases, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or subject to the liabilities under that section.

It’s important for shareholders to note that the press releases will not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless stated by specific reference in any such filing.

Please note, as an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, M-Tron Industries has not elected to extend the transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

