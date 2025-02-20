Rollins, Inc. Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Due 2035 in Recent Announcement

Rollins, Inc. made a significant announcement on February 19, 2025, regarding the pricing of its 5.25% Senior Notes due in 2035. The company disclosed in a press release that it has priced $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of these Notes, which are expected to mature on February 24, 2035. This transaction comes as part of efforts to strategically manage the company’s financial structure and obligations.

The offering involves the issuance of these Senior Notes, which will be guaranteed by Rollins, Inc.’s subsidiaries that act as guarantors under its senior credit agreement. The company intends to utilize the proceeds primarily for different purposes, including repaying existing debt incurred through its senior credit agreement. Additionally, funds from the offering may be allocated towards general corporate needs such as dividends, share repurchases, potential acquisitions, working capital, and capital expenditures.

It is pertinent to note that the offering of the Notes is conducted through a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act 1933. This implies that the Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States without appropriate registration or exemption from registration requirements as stipulated by the Securities Act.

The company’s press release further highlighted that the pricing announcement is subject to customary closing conditions and that the offering is anticipated to close on February 24, 2025. These Notes have been offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Investors are reminded that the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or other state securities laws, and hence, cannot be offered or sold within the United States without effective registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Rollins, Inc., a globally recognized consumer and commercial services company, serves over 2.8 million customers across various regions. Through its numerous brands and franchises, Rollins offers vital pest control services, protecting against termite damage, rodents, and insects. The company operates with a diverse workforce exceeding 20,000 employees in more than 800 locations worldwide.

Forward-looking statements regarding the pricing of these Senior Notes should be approached with caution as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Rollins emphasized in its press release that actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to certain factors highlighted in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

