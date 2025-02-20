Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 117.99%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

