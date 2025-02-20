Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.630 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

NYSE GLOB traded down $7.18 on Thursday, reaching $210.43. 1,242,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,447. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

