Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20), Zacks reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 79,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.45. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.