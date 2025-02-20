Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.87. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 216,800 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JDST. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

