CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 29,498 shares.The stock last traded at $28.43 and had previously closed at $28.38.

CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $972.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

CCM Global Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCM Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.