SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 131,339 shares.The stock last traded at $58.22 and had previously closed at $58.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 251.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

