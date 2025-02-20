Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTTW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.