Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. Universal Display updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Universal Display Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,095. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.01. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on OLED shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
