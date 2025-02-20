Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94, Zacks reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.240-8.860 EPS.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 770,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,645. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

