Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.110 EPS.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 4.5 %

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 73,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,803.95. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

