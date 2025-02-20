Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hysan Development Stock Up 1.9 %

HYSNY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

