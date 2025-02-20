Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.40. Indivior shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 57,788 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 25th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 722.9% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 108,435 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $2,477,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
