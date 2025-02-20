Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.04, but opened at $172.67. Herc shares last traded at $170.09, with a volume of 433,988 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Herc Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 3.8% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

