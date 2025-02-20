Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.50. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 96,281 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.