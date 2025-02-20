Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.9 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Loar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loar

Loar Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Loar stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.61. 217,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. Loar has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

In other news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,865,327 shares in the company, valued at $313,748,592.59. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock worth $92,185,256.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.