Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 3,033,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

