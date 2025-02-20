Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKAM stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 3,033,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
