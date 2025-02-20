Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.830-3.880 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,057. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

