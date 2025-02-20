Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 600,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 282,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Blue Star Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.
About Blue Star Gold
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
