Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 50991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

