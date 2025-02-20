United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

United Overseas Bank Ltd. (OTC:UOVEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 53728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds.

